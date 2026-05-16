Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $65.37 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. $RLI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,426 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 103,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.11% of RLI worth $65,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in RLI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in RLI by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in RLI by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company's stock.

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RLI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RLI from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLI

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $423.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.47 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. RLI's payout ratio is 14.95%.

About RLI

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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