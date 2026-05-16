Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $68.86 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 1,974.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,797 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 394,800 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.63% of Texas Roadhouse worth $68,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $291,703.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,331.05. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Roadhouse

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $177.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $192.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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