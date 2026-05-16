Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $70.35 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,262 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.44% of Medpace worth $70,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 211,411 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,879 shares of the company's stock worth $184,715,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued fresh reminders about an already filed class action alleging Medpace misled investors during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early June. Article Title

Multiple law firms issued fresh reminders about an already filed class action alleging Medpace misled investors during the April 22, 2025 to February 9, 2026 period, with lead-plaintiff deadlines approaching in early June. Negative Sentiment: New and repeated class-action notices are keeping Medpace’s alleged investor-harm claims in the spotlight, which can weigh on sentiment and increase legal overhang for the stock. Article Title

New and repeated class-action notices are keeping Medpace’s alleged investor-harm claims in the spotlight, which can weigh on sentiment and increase legal overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage specifically highlighting Medpace’s backlog disclosures and governance suggests investors are scrutinizing the quality of the company’s operational reporting, adding to uncertainty around future performance. Article Title

Coverage specifically highlighting Medpace’s backlog disclosures and governance suggests investors are scrutinizing the quality of the company’s operational reporting, adding to uncertainty around future performance. Negative Sentiment: Additional law firm notices from Faruqi & Faruqi, The Gross Law Firm, BFA Law, Rosen, Pomerantz, DJS Law Group, and Schall keep the class action front and center, reinforcing a negative near-term narrative for MEDP. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Mizuho set a $582.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $463.68 and its 200-day moving average is $525.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.17 and a 52 week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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