Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.08 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 135,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 26,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $604,789.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 178,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,740. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.22.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 94.59%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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