Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.79 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,691 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 89,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.39% of Illumina worth $78,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 225,067 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $32,758,501.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,604,441 shares in the company, valued at $524,626,387.55. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 332,530 shares of company stock worth $48,303,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $142.54 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

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