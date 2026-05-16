Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,905 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.20% of Littelfuse worth $75,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 93.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 104.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 652.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Littelfuse from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $436.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of LFUS opened at $446.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.19 and a 12 month high of $483.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $373.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $334,956.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,849,779.52. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $863,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,456.90. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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