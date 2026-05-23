Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $949,530.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

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