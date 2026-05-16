Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 103,099 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $87,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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