Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,182 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 157,353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of Leidos worth $78,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,805,218 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,411,312 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $455,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,221,518 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $419,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,926,646 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $364,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,385 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,547 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Stock Down 1.6%

LDOS stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $205.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Leidos's payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,799.28. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $185.00 target price on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $193.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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