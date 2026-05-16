Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 126,445 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144,466 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.46% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $87,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757,542 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 314.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 169,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 519,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. This represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

HR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is -165.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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