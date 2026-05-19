Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 402.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 8.3%

Vertiv stock opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $295.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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