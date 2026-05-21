Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 119,454 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,884 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 119,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,558. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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