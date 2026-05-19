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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,436 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Clean Harbors logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its Clean Harbors stake by 19% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,436 shares and leaving it with 53,090 shares worth about $12.45 million. Institutional investors still own a large majority of the company at 90.43%.
  • Clean Harbors reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter, with EPS of $1.19 versus estimates of $1.15. Revenue came in at $1.46 billion, slightly below forecasts, but still rose 1.9% year over year.
  • Insiders sold shares recently, including the EVP and CFO, and analysts remain generally positive. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $322.08, while shares recently traded at $301.36.
  • Interested in Clean Harbors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Clean Harbors by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $301.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.60. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,542,049.51. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,482,112.23. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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