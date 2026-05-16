Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,893 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,405 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $90,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Quanta Services by 8,998.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,472 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,373 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $769.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.56 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.07 and a 200 day moving average of $519.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Quanta Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $708.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here