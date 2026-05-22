Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 74,021 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 74,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 1,499,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 358,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KIM opened at $24.06 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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