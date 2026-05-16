Free Trial
→ From the man who predicted 2008 crash… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,584 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its D.R. Horton stake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,584 shares and leaving it with 556,112 shares valued at about $80.1 million.
  • D.R. Horton reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.24 versus estimates of $2.15 and revenue of $7.56 billion, though revenue was still down 2.3% year over year.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $168.54, even as several firms recently raised their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,112 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $80,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,213 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,476 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the construction company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in D.R. Horton Right Now?

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines