Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,584 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,112 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of D.R. Horton worth $80,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,213 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the construction company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,476 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the construction company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

D.R. Horton Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here