TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,648 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company can keep benefiting from AI-driven networking demand and security growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Cisco to $150 from $135 and kept a rating, signaling confidence that the company can keep benefiting from AI-driven networking demand and security growth. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Cisco as a stock to buy or hold near its 52-week high, reflecting optimism around its enterprise networking franchise, cybersecurity position, and AI infrastructure exposure. Cisco Stock Nearing 52-Week High: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Several recent articles highlight Cisco as a stock to buy or hold near its 52-week high, reflecting optimism around its enterprise networking franchise, cybersecurity position, and AI infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary points to strong campus switch demand and rising prices due to component shortages, which could support Cisco’s networking revenue if the refresh cycle continues. 1Q 2026 Campus Switch Shipments Grow Double Digits

Industry commentary points to strong campus switch demand and rising prices due to component shortages, which could support Cisco’s networking revenue if the refresh cycle continues. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in tech has been volatile, with the Nasdaq hitting a five-week low Tuesday before rebounding earlier in the week; that broader sector pullback may be pressuring Cisco even though the company-specific outlook remains intact. Nasdaq Composite Falls to 5-Week Low Amid Tech Pullback

Trading in tech has been volatile, with the Nasdaq hitting a five-week low Tuesday before rebounding earlier in the week; that broader sector pullback may be pressuring Cisco even though the company-specific outlook remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary says Cisco may be overvalued, but the valuation is still viewed as more justified than during the dot-com era, suggesting the stock could be prone to consolidation even if the long-term story remains positive. Seeking Alpha article

New commentary says Cisco may be overvalued, but the valuation is still viewed as more justified than during the dot-com era, suggesting the stock could be prone to consolidation even if the long-term story remains positive. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data showed essentially zero shares outstanding, which does not point to a meaningful bearish positioning change in Cisco.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 50,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,109 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.87 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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