TIAA Trust National Association Buys 57,292 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,106 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

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