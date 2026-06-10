TIAA Trust National Association Buys New Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,880,000. TIAA Trust National Association owned 0.07% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock valued at $480,893,146. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $341.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $372.37.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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