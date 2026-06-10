TIAA Trust National Association Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,956 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Intuit were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,971 shares of the software maker's stock worth $162,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,039 shares of the software maker's stock worth $113,859,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker's stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced investigations into possible securities fraud tied to Intuit’s pricing disclosures and the recent stock decline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Pomerantz, and Kahn Swick & Foti, announced investigations into possible securities fraud tied to Intuit’s pricing disclosures and the recent stock decline. Negative Sentiment: A PRNewswire report said the investigations were triggered by a roughly 20% stock drop, reinforcing fears that the market believes Intuit’s pricing execution and/or disclosures may have disappointed investors. Article Title

A PRNewswire report said the investigations were triggered by a roughly 20% stock drop, reinforcing fears that the market believes Intuit’s pricing execution and/or disclosures may have disappointed investors. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also presented at recent investor conferences, but those transcripts did not appear to provide a clear near-term catalyst to offset the legal and pricing concerns.

Intuit also presented at recent investor conferences, but those transcripts did not appear to provide a clear near-term catalyst to offset the legal and pricing concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted mixed signals from the stock: some outlets highlighted valuation and growth appeal, while others emphasized that INTU has been one of the weakest performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year.

Recent commentary noted mixed signals from the stock: some outlets highlighted valuation and growth appeal, while others emphasized that INTU has been one of the weakest performers in the Nasdaq 100 this year. Neutral Sentiment: Quiver data pointed to strong revenue growth and buyback/dividend support, but also showed heavy insider selling and mixed institutional positioning, which may be adding to investor caution.

Intuit Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $293.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.60. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

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Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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