TIAA Trust National Association Sells 119,278 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,247 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 119,278 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber is continuing to expand its autonomous-ride strategy in Europe, with reported robotaxi pilots in Madrid and Munich that could support long-term growth and margin improvement if the technology scales. Article Title

Uber is continuing to expand its autonomous-ride strategy in Europe, with reported robotaxi pilots in Madrid and Munich that could support long-term growth and margin improvement if the technology scales. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Uber receiving an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, reinforcing confidence in its longer-term earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Uber receiving an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation, reinforcing confidence in its longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Uber as a long-term growth candidate, pointing to upside tied to its scale, platform strength, and autonomy efforts. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Uber as a long-term growth candidate, pointing to upside tied to its scale, platform strength, and autonomy efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Uber Canada helped relaunch an Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, a corporate-social-responsibility initiative that is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Article Title

Uber Canada helped relaunch an Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, a corporate-social-responsibility initiative that is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Negative Sentiment: A new driver study suggests Uber now keeps the majority of ride fares in some cities, which could renew criticism that the company is taking a larger share of driver earnings and potentially invite reputational or regulatory pushback. Article Title

A new driver study suggests Uber now keeps the majority of ride fares in some cities, which could renew criticism that the company is taking a larger share of driver earnings and potentially invite reputational or regulatory pushback. Negative Sentiment: Competitor Bolt’s expansion into Italy underscores that Uber still faces competitive pressure in European markets, especially in cities with room for disruption. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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