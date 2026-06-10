TIAA Trust National Association Sells 9,645 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association's holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 418,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $113,830,368. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 162,924 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.70, for a total transaction of $42,963,058.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,730.20. This trade represents a 81.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,586,821 shares of company stock valued at $358,786,179. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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