Ticino Wealth Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 970 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 650.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,044.00 to $1,047.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,158.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $906.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by ($0.01). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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