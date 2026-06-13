Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Down 1.5%

AAPL stock opened at $291.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $285.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here