Tiger Global Management LLC Sells 69,760 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 69,760 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $94,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,931,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,457,723,000 after purchasing an additional 824,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after buying an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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