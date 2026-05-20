TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Krystal Biotech worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,691 shares in the company, valued at $20,570,614.31. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,324,427.55. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,664 shares of company stock worth $31,136,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $319.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.22.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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