Titan Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Titan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,251 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $15,899,000. NVIDIA accounts for 14.5% of Titan Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.38. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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