Titan Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Titan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for 1.7% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 55,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,741,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,644,000 after buying an additional 7,726,974 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,083,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,806,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 505,982 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,659,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,296,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 304,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company's stock.

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Key FS KKR Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting FS KKR Capital this week:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 38.65%.The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. FS KKR Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp NYSE: FSK is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

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