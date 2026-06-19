Titan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 2.4% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,113,204. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $36,705,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,917,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $404,082,841.05. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock worth $267,555,449. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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