Titan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,611 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Visa makes up 2.4% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $359.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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