Titan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,310 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Titan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.5% of Titan Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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