Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 345,536 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $28,234,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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