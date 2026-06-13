Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.2%

IBKR opened at $90.81 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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