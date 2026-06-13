Titan Investment Solutions Ltd Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,069 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Arista Networks makes up about 1.1% of Titan Investment Solutions Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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