Titan Wealth CI Ltd Acquires Shares of 80,035 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,035 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,486,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 4.0% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,664,154.64. This trade represents a 66.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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