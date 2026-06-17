Titan Wealth CI Ltd Buys Shares of 3,600 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,110.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $705.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $788.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Article Title

TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Article Title

Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Positive Sentiment: Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Article Title

Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Micron’s rally has been extremely extended and that the stock may be overbought, with peak-cycle risk and a potential slowdown in growth still on the radar. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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