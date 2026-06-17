Titan Wealth CI Ltd Invests $8.37 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Titan Wealth CI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.2% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $507.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.80 and a 200-day moving average of $279.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.77 and a 12 month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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