Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of TKO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TKO Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,393,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 256,305 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 508,038 shares of the company's stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,586 shares of the company's stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in TKO Group by 14,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,800 shares of the company's stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 418,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 339,211 shares of the company's stock worth $68,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $1,867,649.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,794,602.27. This trade represents a 24.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock worth $5,427,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $224.00 to $223.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TKO Group from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings is a sports and entertainment company whose principal businesses are UFC and WWE. It was formed in 2023 when Endeavor combined UFC, which it had owned since 2016, with WWE. Through UFC and WWE, TKO produces live events and original programming and distributes content through broadcast, streaming and other media partners. The company also generates business through sponsorships, licensing, consumer products and related commercial activities. UFC and WWE serve audiences around the world, staging events and distributing content across multiple markets.

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