TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of TKO Group worth $88,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TKO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in TKO Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TKO Group Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of TKO stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.29 and a 1 year high of $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day moving average is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro acquired 10,807 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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