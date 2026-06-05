TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of TKO Group worth $132,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi boosted its position in TKO Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $50,584.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715.85. This trade represents a 71.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 19,290 shares valued at $3,711,017. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $202.69 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.89.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. TKO Group's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.73.

View Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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