State Street Corp reduced its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664,061 shares of the company's stock after selling 970,031 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.94% of TKO Group worth $658,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TKO Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,393,727 shares of the company's stock worth $281,045,000 after purchasing an additional 256,305 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 508,038 shares of the company's stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,586 shares of the company's stock worth $84,266,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 413,641 shares of the company's stock worth $83,411,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 14,653.4% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 421,800 shares of the company's stock worth $75,806,000 after buying an additional 418,941 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $189.03 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.39.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.18%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total transaction of $1,867,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,602.27. The trade was a 24.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock worth $5,427,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a global sports and entertainment company whose principal properties are UFC, the mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, the professional wrestling and sports entertainment company. TKO was formed in 2023 when Endeavor combined UFC and WWE under a single publicly traded company. The company generates business through live events and ticket sales, media and streaming rights, sponsorships, licensing, and consumer products. UFC and WWE produce programming and events for audiences worldwide, alongside related digital content and merchandise.

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