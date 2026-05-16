TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,918 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,727 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 35,918 shares during the quarter. Crocs makes up approximately 3.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Crocs worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Crocs by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,290,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Get Crocs alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. Crocs's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crocs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crocs wasn't on the list.

While Crocs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here