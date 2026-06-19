TMB Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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