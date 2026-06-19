TMB Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,998 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,317,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 4.8%

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $251.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.90. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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