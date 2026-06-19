TMB Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,775 Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,775 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Lowe's Companies comprises 0.9% of TMB Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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