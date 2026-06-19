TMB Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,374 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Article Title

AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Positive Sentiment: AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Article Title

AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Article Title

The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Article Title

Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Negative Sentiment: California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Article Title

California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to AT&T being weighed down by rate sensitivity, leverage concerns, and competitive risks in telecom, which can pressure the stock even when company-specific results are solid. Article Title

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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