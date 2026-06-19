TMB Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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