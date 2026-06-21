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Tobam Acquires 11,942 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tobam significantly increased its Broadcom stake, buying 11,942 additional shares in the fourth quarter and lifting its holdings by 101.2% to 23,748 shares worth about $8.2 million. Broadcom now ranks as Tobam’s third-largest holding.
  • Broadcom continues to draw bullish analyst attention, with several firms raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings. The stock’s consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus price target of $490.13.
  • Fundamentals and income remain strong, as Broadcom recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and announced a $0.65 quarterly dividend. The company also highlighted strong year-over-year revenue growth of 47.9% for the quarter.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.0% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tobam's holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average price is $411.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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