Tobam Acquires 1,609 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Tobam raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 3,283.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Tobam's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,750,471.28. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,217.00.

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W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,364.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,234.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,128.54. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,365.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $2.49 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

See Also

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