Tobam Acquires 16,157 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,401 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Tobam's holdings in eBay were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $108.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $208,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Article Title

Shareholders backed eBay’s board, auditor, and executive pay at the 2026 annual meeting, which signals continued confidence in management and corporate oversight. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Article Title

Analysts remain moderately bullish, and recent coverage notes that eBay has outperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, reinforcing the view that the company’s core business remains healthy. Neutral Sentiment: An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

An eBay SVP sold 863 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is routine and not necessarily a sign of weakening fundamentals, though insider sales can still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts.

eBay also continues to benefit from its stronger-than-expected quarterly results and raised guidance, which should help support the stock, even if today’s headlines are mostly about governance and insider activity rather than new operating catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Article Title

Reports that GameStop-related takeover speculation is rising after eBay shareholders blocked a key proposal are adding uncertainty around governance and possible activist pressure, which could create volatility in EBAY shares. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that eBay faces a new trial over harassment claims after a settlement effort failed, introducing another legal overhang for investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research cut their target price on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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